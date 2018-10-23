Marilyn E. Allison, 83, Whitewater, formerly Janesville, died Saturday at Fair Haven Senior Center, Whitewater. Arrangements are pending with Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Betty J. Cook, 88, Elkhorn, died Sunday at Holton Manor, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Haase-Lockwood and Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
Edward Wallace Crook Jr., 60, Evansville, died Oct. 8, at home. Services will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.
Sean A. Dutcher, 38, Elkhorn, died Thursday in Elkhorn. Services will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.
William A. Haines, 72, Whitewater, died Saturday at home. No services are planned. Nitardy Funeral Homes, Whitewater, is assisting the family.
Linda Lou Hoof, 72, The Villages, Florida, died Oct. 16, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Florida Nation Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.
Edward C. Leahy, 85, Lake Geneva, died Oct. 5 at Atrium Post Acute Center, Williams Bay. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Robert L. Mayfield, 53, Janesville, died Monday at home. Services will be at noon Saturday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Anthony D. Pavlatos, 26, Whitewater, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
Thomas William Schneider, 67, Evansville, died Oct. 16 at home. Services will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.
Mary Agnes Turner, 91, Brodhead, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
Phyllis M. Williams, 85, Janesville, died Sunday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.
