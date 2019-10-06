James J. Llewellyn, 56, Janesville, died Friday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Keith A. Lutz, 68, Janesville, died Thursday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Bethel Baptist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 19 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Sam Thip, 69, Janesville, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.