David M. Brown Sr., 82, Janesville, died Saturday at Vista Medical Center, Waukegan, Illinois. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Elizabeth E. DeRosier, 79, Beloit, died Sunday at home. Services will be at noon Friday at Milton Lawns Memorial Park Chapel, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the chapel. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Kenneth W. Fitzsimmons, 95, Edgerton, died Thursday at Home Again Assisted Living, Cambridge. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Elaine R. Klingenmeyer, 86, Milton, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church.

Vera Jean McGranahan, 99, Janesville, died Thursday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Nov. 3, at the funeral home.

Diann Marie Miller, 74, Janesville, died Friday at home. Services will be at noon Friday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Doris Evelyn Squires, 82, Fort Wayne, Indiana, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Green Lake Cemetery (Center House Cemetery), Green Lake, Wisconsin. Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home, Bluffton, Indiana, is assisting the family.