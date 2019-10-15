Jean L. Benson, 95, Edgerton, died Monday at Azura Memory Care, Stoughton. Private services are planned. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton, is assisting the family.

Frank M. Bley, 94, Janesville, died Friday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Oct. 26 at the funeral home.

Darrell J. Downing, 81, Janesville, died Sunday at Agrace Hospice, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Wilbert William “Bud” Schwartzlow, 101, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at St. John Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Audrey A. Shumway, 95, Janesville, died Sept. 5 at Evansville Manor, Evansville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Milton Lawns Memorial Park chapel, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the chapel. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Donna L. Steinke, 67, Janesville, died Sunday at UW Hospital, Madison. Memorial services will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Life Celebration Center at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.