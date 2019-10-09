Barbara B. (Brunsell) Adamany, 90, Evansville, died Monday at home. Services will be at noon Saturday at St. John Lutheran Church, Evansville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.

Kathleen K. Hadrich, 77, Janesville and Evansville, died Monday at Cedar Crest Nursing Home, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.

William “Bill” Rolseth, 76, Pell Lake, died Sunday at Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Slades Corners. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Thursday at the church.

Robert W. Scharnke, 69, Madison, died Monday at UW Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.