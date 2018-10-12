Terrence E. "Terry" Benish, 66, Milton, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Death notices for Oct. 13, 2018
