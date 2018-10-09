Richard “Dick” Lloyd Ames, 85, Elkhorn, died Saturday at Ridgestone Terrace, Elkhorn. Private services will be at North Geneva Cemetery, town of Geneva. Haase-Lockwood and Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Brian L. Gates, 73, town of Delavan, died Saturday in Highland, Illinois. Services will be at noon Friday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Roxanne L. Gray, 64, Colon, Michigan, died Sept. 24, in Colon, Michigan. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, at VFW Post 1621, Janesville.
John V. Huntress, 61, Lake Geneva, died Saturday at Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Private services will be Friday at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.
Lynn Krause, 70, Williams Bay, died Saturday at Geneva Lake Manor, Lake Geneva. Private services were held. Haase-Lockwood and Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn, assisted the family.
Elaine M. Sievers, 68, East Troy, died Sunday at Burlington Hospital, Burlington. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Legacy Funeral Services, East Troy. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Treyveon Jaquil-Amir Wofford, 5 weeks old, Beloit, died Thursday at American Family Children’s Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 4 p.m. Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates, Beloit. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse