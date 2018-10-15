Arloa (Lillstrom) Barnabo, 85, of Manitowish Waters, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady Queen of Peace, Manitowish Waters. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Bolger Funeral and Cremation Services, Minocqua, is assisting the family.
