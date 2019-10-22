David Russell Bliss, 81, Darien, died Saturday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Private services are planned. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Pauline Boldt, 95, Milton, died Sunday at Our House Senior Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Jane E. Helmers, 70, Janesville, died Saturday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 9 at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Richard “Dick” F. McCann, 83, Janesville, died Sunday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church.

Forrest J. Outland, 84, Janesville, died Monday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Thursday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Mary Ann Rau, 89, Janesville, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.