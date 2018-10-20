Frank J. Bender Jr., 92, Greensburg, Indiana, died Wednesday at Arbor Grove Village, Greensburg, Indiana. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
David L. “Stokes” Bobzien, 63, Janesville, died Thursday in Eagle River. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
Audrey A. Pennycook, 89, Shawano, died Sept. 1, in Shawano. Services were held in Shawano.
LeRoy Emil Rady, 84, Delavan, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth, Lake Geneva. There are no services scheduled. Betzer Funeral Home in Delavan is serving the family.
Glenn A. Stach, 95, Lake Geneva, died Sunday at Golden Years Assisted Living, Lake Geneva. Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at Lake Geneva First Congregational Church, Lake Geneva. Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
George Zarndt, 85, Poplar Grove, Illinois, died Friday at St. Anthony Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
