Joyce E. Coehoorn, 74, Orfordville, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Monica F. Goldsmith, 60, town of Rock, died Sunday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Angie Ipema, 78, Elkhorn, died Tuesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

LeRoy W. Lopeno, 78, Janesville, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Gerald G. Mroz, 82, Milton, died Monday at Rainbow Hospice, Johnson Creek. Services will be at noon Saturday at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Betty J. Severson, 92, Janesville, died Monday at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Lois E. West, 92, Beloit, died Tuesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Robert W. Zwicky, 89, Brookfield, formerly of Beloit, died Tuesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.