Barbara A. Anderson, 88, Beloit, died Friday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Kayla F. “Sis” Crews, 18, Lake Geneva, died Sunday in Fox Lake, Illinois. Services will be at noon Sunday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.
Lawrence E. Vant, 91, formerly of Elkhorn, died Thursday at Holton Manor, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.