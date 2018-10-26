Barbara Crandall Saunders, 78, Johnson Creek, formerly Milton, died Tuesday at home. A Celebration of Life will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at Hope Lutheran Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until time of services Tuesday at the church. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Melvin L. Spencer, 76, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Services will be private. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
