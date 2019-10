Paul Raymond Adkins, 78, Viroqua, formerly of Janesville, died Friday at Viroqua Memorial Hospital, Viroqua. No services are planned. All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Kayla F. “Sis” Crews, 18, Lake Geneva, died Sunday in Fox Lake, Illinois. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.

Winonna A. “Winnie” Reed, 84, Milton, formerly of Janesville, died Sunday at Wellington Meadows, Fort Atkinson. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.