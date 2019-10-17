Darlene M. Benway, 85, Janesville, died Tuesday at home. Services are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Josephine Brickner, 93, Walworth, died Tuesday at Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Andrews Cemetery, Delavan. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth.

Mary Irene Goetsch, 86, Beloit, died Monday at UW Hospital, Madison. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.

Dr. La Vern R. Heine, 83, Janesville, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Arthur Johnson, 82, Orfordville, died Wednesday at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, Middleton. Arrangements are pending. Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville, is assisting the family.

Imelda L. “Tillie” Mitchell, 91, Janesville, died Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.