David A. Stockwell, 18, Edgerton, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m Monday at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
