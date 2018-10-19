Frank J. Bender Jr., 92, Greensburg, Illinois, died Wednesday at Arbor Grove Village, Greensburg, Illinois. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Terrence Michael Brown, 74, Janesville, died Saturday at home. Private services will be held. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Alice Nieuwenhuis, 87, Delavan, died Thursday at Ridgestone Village, Delavan. Services will be at noon Wednesday at Delavan Christian Reformed Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Anthony Tre’Shaun Payton, 22, Whitewater, formerly of Beloit, died Saturday in the town of Lima. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 26 at New Zion Baptist Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, and from 9 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 26 at the church.
Katherine Reilly, 73, Janesville, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Clementine H. Turnmire, 98, Janesville, died Tuesday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
