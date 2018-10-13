Joyce Reiser Atkinson, 75, Delavan Lake, died Friday at Golden Years Retirement Home, Walworth. Arrangements are pending at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.
James C. Morrison, 61, Janesville, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Memorial services will be at noon Thursday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
Larry A. Scheldrup, 64, Edgerton, died Sunday at William S. Middleton Veterans Memorial Hospital, Madison. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton.
