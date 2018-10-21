Ashlee Raye Brown, 22, Friendship, formerly Edgerton, died Tuesday at Gunderson Health, LaCrosse. Services will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Edgerton. Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Sean A. Dutcher, 38, Elkhorn, died Thursday in Elkhorn. Memorial services will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.
Jerry D. Larson Sr., 82, Janesville, died Thursday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Marianne Peterson, 86, Janesville died Saturday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
James Duane Williams, 72, Milton, died Monday at University Hospital, Madison. Services will be from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 28, at Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Milton.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse