Patricia J. Clark, 84, Janesville, died Thursday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Services will be at noon Monday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Thomas H. Glass, 89, Fort Atkinson died Friday at home. Services are pending with Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville.
Treyveon Jaquil-Amir Wofford, infant child, Beloit, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 4 p.m. Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates, Beloit. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.
