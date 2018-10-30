Joyce P. Deichsel, 81, Delavan, died Monday at Burr Oak Manor, Genoa City. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Tammy “Tami” Irwin, 47, Lake Geneva, died Friday at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee. Services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.
Nancy J. McCann, 80, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Janesville.
Sherry A. Scheurell, 64, Delavan, died Monday at home. Private services are planned. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Theresa M. Schumacher, 78, Delavan, died Saturday at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee. Services will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Luther Memorial Church, Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Amanda M. Stewart-Ryan, 50, Janesville, died Oct. 19 in Janesville. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Janesville Wesleyan Church, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Bernard Lee Zimmerman, 81, Janesville, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
