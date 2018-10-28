John W. “Jack” Castle Jr., 80, Jefferson, formerly of Edgerton, died Tuesday at Alden Estates, Jefferson. A Celebration of Life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton.
Friedo L. Hillmann, 78, Milton, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church.
Glenn E. Wiedeman, 88, Beloit, died Saturday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse