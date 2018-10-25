Inez Vazquez Chavez, 74, Beloit, died Tuesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Andres Cruz Sr., 49, Delavan, died Tuesday at home. No services are planned. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Laurence P. “Bud” Kitzman, 77, Elkhorn, died Wednesday at Cedar Crest Memory Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Ira Klusendorf, 76, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.
Mildred E. Kopanda, 93, Verona, died Wednesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Patricia L. “Pat” Millard, 79, Beloit, died Sunday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. No services are planned. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Ruth E. Rust, 83, Janesville, died Tuesday at Huntington Place Memory Care, Janesville. Services will be at noon Saturday, Nov. 3, at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 3 at the funeral home.
James D. Visgar, 63, Janesville, died Monday at St. Luke’s Hospital, Milwaukee. Arrangements are pending. Rosman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Beloit, is assisting the family.
