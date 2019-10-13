Judith A. Anderson, 75, Janesville, died Friday at Alden Estates of Jefferson. Services will be private. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Ralph G. Bluhm, 81, Janesville, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Daniel M. Haas, 65, Janesville, died Friday at home. Services will be at 5 p.m. Friday at Asbury United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.

Geraldine J. “Gerrie” Melchi, 78, Janesville, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Roxbury Road Church of Christ. Visitation will be from 10:30 until the times of services Oct. 26 at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Gerald O. “Jerry” Neinfeldt, 81, Elkhorn, died Friday. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church.