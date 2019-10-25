Carol J. Casey, 84, Janesville, died Thursday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.

Eric Gordon Ethen, 71, Janesville, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services are planned. All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Norman E. Hall, 55, Janesville, died Monday at home. No public services will be held. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Harley D. Hooker, 53, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Kenneth R. Olson, 91, Janesville, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Milton Lawns Memorial Park chapel, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the chapel. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Mary M. Walker, 92, Elkhorn, died Wednesday at home. Private services will be held. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.