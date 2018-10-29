Dorothy Clapper, 94, Clinton, died Saturday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Janice M. Okas, 63, Charleston, South Carolina, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Madison. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Verona, is assisting the family.
