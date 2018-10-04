Margaret R. Frye, 98, Albion, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
James R. Singkofer, 73, Milton, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services.
