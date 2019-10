Sarah A. McClintock, 65, Milton, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. A celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton.

Ronald W. Sax, 77, Elkhorn, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Millard Community Covenant Church Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn.