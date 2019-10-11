Stehpanos K. “Stephan” Christos, 70, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Transfiguration Chapel in Elmwood Cemetery, Elmwood Park, Illinois. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the chapel. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

Edward C. Lafka, 76, Williams Bay, died Tuesday at UW Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 30 at the funeral home.

Marlen J. Moody, 80, Janesville, died Thursday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services are pending at All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville.

Barbara M. Stout, 92, Beloit, died Wednesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.