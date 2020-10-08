Steven J. Craig, 72, Janesville, died Saturday, Oct. 3, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
John Doherty, 90, Janesville, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Huntington Place, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Deb K. (Butterfuss) Ensley, 64, Madison and formerly of Janesville, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, at home. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Dolores E. (Van Pool) Moore, 88, Beloit, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Azura Memory Care, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Kathleen Ann (Rivers) Perman, 76, Milton, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Joseph H. Viertel, 75, Janesville, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Robert W. Zimmerman, 71, Janesville, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.