Patricia L. (Amour) Embling, 79, Elkhorn, died Sunday, Oct. 4, at Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Calvary Community Church, Williams Bay. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Albert H. Kath III, 67, Janesville, died Tuesday, Oct. 6,, in the town of Magnolia. Celebration of life will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Michael Quintanilla, 60, Delavan, died Sunday, Oct. 4, at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Oct. 11 at the funeral home.