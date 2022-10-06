Bettie L. Coulthard, 82, Janesville, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Oct. 12 at the funeral home.

Robert E. Gretschmann, 85, Clinton, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.