Bettie L. Coulthard, 82, Janesville, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Oct. 12 at the funeral home.
Robert E. Gretschmann, 85, Clinton, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
John M. Kirkpatrick, 83, Janesville, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Dale Korsberg, 69, Rockford, Illinois, died Friday, Sept. 30, at home. Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Alec J. Mianecki, 62, Beloit, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
John Allen Thompson, 61, Beloit, died Friday, Sept. 30, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at Jersey's Bar & Grill, Beloit. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
