Dale Richard Gray, 81, of Babcock and formerly of Milton, died Friday, Oct. 2, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 9 at the park. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Elizabeth A. Anderson, 65, Janesville, died Sunday, Oct. 4, at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Edwin Levi Kjendlie, 56, Janesville, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, at home. Drive-thru visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.