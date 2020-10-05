Richard D. Mitchell, 91, Beloit, died October 3, 2020, at home. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home.
Norma R. Nitz, 88, Beloit, died October 5, 2020, at home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000
Charles "Catfish" Millard, 85, Edgerton, died October 3, 2020, at home. A Memorial Service will be held at 12 PM, Saturday at Fulton Church. Visitation on Saturday at the Church from 10 AM until time of services. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton are assisting the family.
Wilma Matchett, 86, Beloit, died October 4, 2020, UW Hospital in Madison. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000
Wayne E. Jackson, 59, Janesville, died October 3, 2020, Willowick, Clinton. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with Military Honors following at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville.
Mary Casey, 71, Janesville, died October 4, 2020, Janesville. Funeral Service Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00AM at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home. Visitation Thursday, 4:00 to 7:00 PM at funeral home and Friday, 10:00 to 11:00 AM.
Dale Richard Gray, 81, Babcock, Wisconsin formerly Milton, died October 2, 2020, at his home. on Friday October 2, 2020. Private family graveside services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.