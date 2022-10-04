Bonnie L. Barclay, 71, Beloit, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Jonathan M. Cook, 68, Fort Atkinson, formerly Janesville, died Friday, Sept. 30, at Lake Mills Health Services, Lake Mills. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.