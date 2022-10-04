Bonnie L. Barclay, 71, Beloit, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Jonathan M. Cook, 68, Fort Atkinson, formerly Janesville, died Friday, Sept. 30, at Lake Mills Health Services, Lake Mills. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Gladys L. Fosheim, 99, Milton, died Monday, Oct. 3, at Milton Senior Living, Milton. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Helen R. Pike, 93, Janesville, died Monday, Oct. 3, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Nativity of Mary Church, Janesville. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Nolan M. Rice, 9, Janesville, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, at American Family Children's Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Bethel Baptist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services Oct. 7 at the church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Maribeth Sedlacek, 73, Janesville, died Saturday, Oct. 1, in Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 10 at the funeral home.
John Allen Thompson, 61, Beloit, died Friday, Sept. 30, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Maria Elena (Navarrete) Urrutia, 85, Beloit, died Monday, Oct. 3, at The Bay at Beloit Health and Rehabilitation Center, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
