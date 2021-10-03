Robert J. Los, 56, Delavan, died August 19, 2021, at home. Service will be 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Creek Road Community Church in Delavan. Visitation from 9:00 A.M. until time of service on Saturday at church. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Rita E. Westby-Larson, 60, Janesville, died September 29, 2021, Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford.. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, October 9, at 12 PM at Albrecht Funeral Homes, Edgerton. Visitation will be Saturday at the the funeral home from 10AM-12PM.
Liann G. Cyr, 57, Fort Atkinson, died September 17, 2021, at Meriter Hospital, Madison. Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville where visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service.
Leon McCabe, 93, Janesville, died October 1, 2021, at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Janesville. Services are private. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.
Marlene J. Russell, 57, Janesville, died October 1, 2021, at home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Arnold Schmitz, 78, Janesville, died October 2, 2021, at Mercy health Hospital and Trauma Center. A Celebration of life is planned at 2PM to 5PM, Saturday, Oct. 9 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY who is assisting the family.
Rita M. Costa, 96, Beloit, died October 2, 2021, in her home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
