Douglas F. Arnold, 72, Milton, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, at home. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton.
Nicholas B. Bartel, 40, Milton, died Oct. 23 in Beloit. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Elaine C. Buehl, 80, Janesville, died Friday, Oct. 28, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at noon Monday, Nov. 7, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 7 at the funeral home.
Chris R. Carlson, 67, Dousman, died Thursday, Oct. 27, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Phillip W. Clark, 75, Edgerton, died Thursday, Oct. 27, at Stoughton Hospital, Stoughton. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Kathaleen A. Fox, 77, Janesville, died Friday, Oct. 28, at home. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory’s Life Celebration Center, Janesville.
Marie J. Menz, 91, Janesville, died Friday, Oct. 28, at home. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Gerald R. “Jerry” Savage Sr., 78, Clinton, died Thursday, Oct. 27, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Paula M. Seitz, 53, Edgerton, died Friday, Oct. 28, at home. Services will be at noon Saturday, Nov. 5, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 5 at the funeral home.
Mary A. Smith, 81, Janesville, died Friday, Oct. 28, at home. Services will be at noon Thursday, Nov. 10, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 10 at the funeral home.
