Douglas F. Arnold, 72, Milton, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, at home. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton.

Nicholas B. Bartel, 40, Milton, died Oct. 23 in Beloit. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.