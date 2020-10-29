Frank Cisewski, 34, Beloit, died Friday, Oct. 23, in Walworth County. Services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2, at Cornerstone Church of God, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Nov. 2 at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Melissa Ann Hill, 44, Janesville, died Sunday, Oct. 25, at home. Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Faith Community Church, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Robert E. Kline, 82, Beloit, died Thursday, Oct. 29, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Anthony D. Scarpetta, 67, Clinton, died Thursday, Oct. 29, at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Mary A. Thomas, 96, Evansville, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Janesville Wesleyan Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 4 at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Eileen I. (Nelson) Wolfe, 95, Janesville, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Private services will be held. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.