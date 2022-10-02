Joy E. Childs, 89, Footville, died Saturday, Oct., 1, at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. No services will be held. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Lorraine A. Homan, 95, Janesville, died Saturday, Oct. 1, at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at First Christian Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 5 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.