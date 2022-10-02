Joy E. Childs, 89, Footville, died Saturday, Oct., 1, at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. No services will be held. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Lorraine A. Homan, 95, Janesville, died Saturday, Oct. 1, at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at First Christian Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 5 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Joan M. Paul, 85, Delavan, died Friday, Sept. 30, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. No services are planned. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Frances C. “Fran” Rivera, 76, Janesville, died Saturday, Oct. 1, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 10 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Phyllis F. Schultz, 88, Janesville, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Nancy A. Vance, 72, Darien, died Friday, Sept. 30, at home. No services are planned. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Grayson Thomas Widener, 8, Janesville, died Sept. 25 at American Family Children’s Hospital, Madison. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
