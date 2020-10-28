Ruth J. Thornton, 77, Janesville, died October 27, 2020, Evansville Manor. No Services will be held at this time. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton is assisting the family.
Merrill E. Moore, 85, Edgerton, died October 27, 2020, Heritage Senior Living. Funeral services at 11 am on Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Visitation on Tuesday at the church from 9:30AM-11AM. Albrecht Funeral Homes, Edgerton are assisting the family.
Thomas Lee Hunn, 86, Fort Atkinson, died October 27, 2020, at his home.. A public visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, October 31st at Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson.