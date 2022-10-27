Lori Spohn, 62, of Janesville, died October 23, 2022, at Alden Meadow Park. A Mass will be held at 11AM on APRIL 12, 2023 (Weds) at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 10AM until time of Mass. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family.

Avalon "Avy" L. Widner, 85, of Orfordville, died October 26, 2022, at home. Mass will be 11AM on NOV 7, 2022 at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 1-4PM on Sunday, NOV 6 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, and will continue from 10AM until Mass on Monday at Church.