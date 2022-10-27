Lori Spohn, 62, of Janesville, died October 23, 2022, at Alden Meadow Park. A Mass will be held at 11AM on APRIL 12, 2023 (Weds) at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 10AM until time of Mass. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family.
Avalon "Avy" L. Widner, 85, of Orfordville, died October 26, 2022, at home. Mass will be 11AM on NOV 7, 2022 at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 1-4PM on Sunday, NOV 6 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, and will continue from 10AM until Mass on Monday at Church.
Joan C. Neinfeldt, 77, of Janesville, died October 27, 2022, at home. A private family urn committal will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family.
Douglas F Arnold, 72, Milton, died October 26, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending with the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton.
Richard "Rich" W. Kramer, 59, Beloit, died October 26, 2022, at home. A Visitation of Remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, followed by a memorial service beginning at 7:00 p.m.
John C. Swinscoe, 80, Janesville, died October 27, 2022, at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care - Fitchburg. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Yvonne M. Oaks, 91, Edgerton, died October 27, 2022, at home. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton. An additional celebration will follow at The Decoy from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
