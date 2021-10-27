Susan F. Blasier, 71, Janesville, died Tuesday, Oct. 26, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 2 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Leroy Lavern Carroll, 61, Delavan, formerly South Beloit, Illinois, died Tuesday, Oct. 26, at home. No services are planned. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Constance B. "Connie" Edwards, 74, Janesville, died Sunday, Oct. 24, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. No services are planned. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sherry Ann Hart, 57, Janesville, died Oct. 19 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Betha E. Holtz, 89, Westfield, died Monday, Oct. 25, at Evin Senior Living, Oconomowoc. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Muriel J. "Mert" Lagerman, 91, Janesville, died Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Services will be at noon Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at the funeral home.
Keith G. Plear, 58, Edgerton, died Tuesday, Oct. 26, at home. Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Judith A. Ziegler, 83, Janesville, died Saturday, Oct. 23, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. No services are planned. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
