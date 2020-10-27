Bernard J. Kedrowski, 89, of Janesville, died October 26, 2020, at Green Knolls Assisted Living Facility. Per Mr. Kedrowski's wishes, no services are being held. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.
Kenneth Bryon Stoll, 59, Elkhorn, died October 24, 2020, at home. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 30 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Toynton Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth. For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 275-2171
V. Kathryn Smith, 92, Janesville, died October 26, 2020, Cedar Crest Inc.. A service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, Oct., 26, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Visitation from 9 AM to 10 AM. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.
Alan C. Sultze, 89, Janesville, died October 27, 2020, at his home. Per his request, no services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Galen J. Humphrey, 71, of Janesville, died October 26, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison. A memorial visitation will be held from 4PM until 6PM on Wednesday, Nov. 4th at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A private family service will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park.