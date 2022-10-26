Robert Irwin Brainerd, 95, Crystal Lake, Illinois, died Oct. 14 at home. Celebration of life will be at  a later date. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

Howard F. Geske, 88, Edgerton, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Stoughton Hospital, Stoughton. Services will be at noon Friday Oct. 28, at St. John Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 28 at the church. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.