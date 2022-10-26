Robert Irwin Brainerd, 95, Crystal Lake, Illinois, died Oct. 14 at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Howard F. Geske, 88, Edgerton, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Stoughton Hospital, Stoughton. Services will be at noon Friday Oct. 28, at St. John Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 28 at the church. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Edward R. Koszyczarek, 87, Whitewater, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Whitewater. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 1 at the church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Helen Marlene Luciani, 80, Delavan, died Monday, Oct. 24, at Golden Years, Lake Geneva. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 2 at the funeral home.
Gail Vinz, 79, Janesville, at home. Arrangements are pending with Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
