Carl Walter Nelson, 90, Milton, died Saturday, Oct. 24, in Cambridge. No services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
George E. Nichols, 76, Edgerton, died Sunday, Oct. 25, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veteran's Hospital, Shorewood Hills. Private family services will be at a later date. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Kenneth Bryon Stoll, 59, Elkhorn, died Saturday, Oct. 24, at home. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth.