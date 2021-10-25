James Boer, 53, Janesville, died Saturday, Oct. 23, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
John Edward Clair, 85, Delavan, died Saturday, Oct. 23, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 29 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting family.
Darrin J. Iverson, 44, Milton, died Sunday, Oct. 24, at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 29 at the funeral home.
Lilas Evelyn Miller, 87, Evansville, died Sunday, Oct. 24, at The Heights at Evansville Manor, Evansville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday Oct. 29, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home , Evansville. Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at the funeral home.
Dixie Lee (Christenson) Ripley, 67, Elkhorn, died Monday, Oct. 25, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 28 at the funeral home.
JoAnn Singkofer, 75, Milton, died Sunday, Oct. 24, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.