Dean L. Alderman, 73, Janesville, died Sunday, Oct. 25, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. No services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
The Rev. John W. Grover, 77, Janesville, died Thursday, Oct. 22, at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Compass Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 28 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Donald A. Russell, 93, Janesville, died Saturday, Oct. 24, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at noon Thursday, Oct. 29, at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 29 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Elsie May Sellers, 89, Janesville, died Thursday, Oct. 22, at home. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory.
Rosa Shults, 82, Pell Lake, died Thursday, Oct. 22, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 27 at the funeral home.
Mary L. Staab, 79, Clinton, died Thursday, Oct. 22, at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton.. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton, is assisting the family.
William L. Urban, 75, Milton, died Saturday, Oct. 24, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct 30, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 30 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Norman Wrzesinski, 80, Delavan, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Aurora Medical Center Summit, Oconomowoc. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan.
Kevin P. Zalud, 67, Edgerton, died Monday, Oct. 19, at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.