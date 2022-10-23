Marta Louise Meyer Chilson, 72, Lake Geneva, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Pine Brook Pointe, Burlington. Services will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of services Oct. 25 at the funeral home.
Helen M. Engebretson, 85, Janesville, died Sunday, Oct. 23, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Muriel Ruth Huenerberg, 90, Janesville, died Friday, Oct. 21, at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 27 at the church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Curtis John Mackey, 63, Janesville, died Sept. 28 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Janesville Church of Christ, Janesville. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services Nov. 5 at the church. First Wisconsin Cremation, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Gary W. Matzke, 70, Evansville, died Thursday, Oct. 20, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 28 at the funeral home.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.