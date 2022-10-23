Marta Louise Meyer Chilson, 72, Lake Geneva, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Pine Brook Pointe, Burlington. Services will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of services Oct. 25 at the funeral home.

Helen M. Engebretson, 85, Janesville, died Sunday, Oct. 23, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.