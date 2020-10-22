Mark Briggs, 72, Janesville, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Private celebration of life will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Rodney Chesmore, 59, Janesville, died Thursday, Oct. 15, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Ronald Dorsey, 79, Janesville, died Thursday, Oct. 15, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Barbara Kleiber, 65, Janesville, formerly Sharon, died Monday, Oct. 19, at home. Private services will be held. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Walter R. Marshall, 78, Janesville, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Janice M. Ryan, 78, Delavan, died Monday, Oct. 19, at Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 28 at the funeral home.
Doris A. Stuckey, 85, Janesville, died Thursday, Oct. 22, at Heritage Woods in Huntley, Illinois. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 26 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Rudy A. Vela, 26, Delavan, died Thursday, Oct. 22, in Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery, Delavan. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.