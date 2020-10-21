Michael J. Coyle, 71, Janesville, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Rock Haven Assisted Living Facility, Janesville. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Francis Peter "Frank" Los, 74, Caledonia, formerly Delavan, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, at home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Delavan Christian Reformed Church, Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Christopher James "Chris" Petranek, 31, Janesville, died Saturday, Oct. 17, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.